Body Language Expert Reveals How Prince William And Catherine Take After Princess Diana

Today, August 31, 2022, is a solemn day for Prince William and Catherine Middleton — as well as royal fans around the world. On this day in 1997, Princess Diana tragically died in a car accident in Paris, France after being hounded by paparazzi (via Time).

Twenty five years after her death, the Princess of Wales is still remembered as "the people's princess" (via ABC News). She earned that nickname in the course of showing the world her deep humanity, visiting Angola to bring attention to the perilous dangers landmines posed to its citizens and shaking hands with a person who had HIV so the untruth about touching someone with the disease being a way to contract it would be eliminated. It was former British prime minister Tony Blair who first coined the phrase that still endures today (via CNN).

In addition to Diana's actions, her body language also put her caring on display, and offers a stunning connection to her firstborn son and daughter-in-law.