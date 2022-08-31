The List Survey: Which Step In Your Skincare Routine Will You Never Skip?

In many ways, the skincare industry is like the ocean; once you dip your toes in, you're signing up for a deep dive into the unknown. In the shallow end, you'll find basic ceramide moisturizers and drugstore cleansers. But, potions and serums with active ingredients are only a step away, as are chemical and physical exfoliators. For the seasoned junkie, the 10-step Korean skincare routine is the standard — their vanities are populated by oil cleansers, toners, and essences. Regardless of where you stand in the skincare pool, there are some products that are lifelines and others you'll only see on YouTube "Get ready with me" videos.

Among the lot, "Some of the most common and sought-after active ingredients include retinol, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, zinc oxide, vitamin C and ceramides," board-certified dermatologist Dr. Lauren Ploch told NBC's "Today." These ingredients help in different ways, whether it's exfoliation, hydration, or brightening. According to your skin type and needs, one (or a few) of these may become your skincare mainstay. The List decided to survey 558 people and find out what active ingredient in their skincare routines were they never willing to skip.