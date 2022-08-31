The Royal Family Is Reportedly Reeling After Meghan Markle's Eye-Opening Interview

The last time that an American and a member of the British royal family fell in love was when King Edward VIII romanced Wallis Simpson; that of course ended with him abdicating the throne in 1936 and marrying her in 1937 – it was quite the royal scandal at the time. Fast forward to 2016, and Edward's great-grandson Prince Harry met American actress Meghan Markle, and by 2018, the two were married and became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. While things with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, aren't quite the dramatic constitutional crisis that the abdication of the throne by a reigning king was, there's still plenty of hubbub around the two, particularly since they stepped back from royal duties in 2020, per iNews.

And once stepping back, Harry and Meghan have been fairly forthcoming about the challenges that they faced while working and living as a part of "the Firm" — a.k.a. the British royal family. They opened up in a televised interview with Oprah, and Harry has a memoir coming out that could reveal some never before revealed family drama. For her part, Meghan has been forthright, and a new interview has dropped even more bombs on the royals.