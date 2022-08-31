The Heartbreaking Death Of Soap Star Richard Roat

On Friday, August 5, prolific actor Richard Roat died at 89 years old. In his obituary published by the Los Angeles Times, his family mourned his loss and reminisced on his decades-long career in the entertainment industry. "His greatest love was his family, with whom he shared his incredible sense of humor, intelligence, and unmatched zest for life," the obituary read in part.

The obituary described Roat's heartbreaking death as sudden, with no other details provided. Roat was an immovable force in the industry, and wore many hats. Every generation has been privy to his work, making an impact on many of his projects, no matter how big or small. "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Happy Days," and "Charlie's Angels" are a few legendary titles under his belt, according to IMDb. He was also a familiar face to "Seinfeld" and "Friends" devotees as he guest starred on both series.

Though Roat eventually transitioned from acting to providing tax services for entertainers, his resumé is unrivaled (via Los Angeles Times). There's one show that set it all in motion — 1960s NBC soap "The Doctors." Roat helped define an era with his portrayal of Dr. Jerry Chandler.