The Heartbreaking Death Of Soap Star Richard Roat
On Friday, August 5, prolific actor Richard Roat died at 89 years old. In his obituary published by the Los Angeles Times, his family mourned his loss and reminisced on his decades-long career in the entertainment industry. "His greatest love was his family, with whom he shared his incredible sense of humor, intelligence, and unmatched zest for life," the obituary read in part.
The obituary described Roat's heartbreaking death as sudden, with no other details provided. Roat was an immovable force in the industry, and wore many hats. Every generation has been privy to his work, making an impact on many of his projects, no matter how big or small. "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Happy Days," and "Charlie's Angels" are a few legendary titles under his belt, according to IMDb. He was also a familiar face to "Seinfeld" and "Friends" devotees as he guest starred on both series.
Though Roat eventually transitioned from acting to providing tax services for entertainers, his resumé is unrivaled (via Los Angeles Times). There's one show that set it all in motion — 1960s NBC soap "The Doctors." Roat helped define an era with his portrayal of Dr. Jerry Chandler.
Richard Roat had multiple soap opera connections
Soap actor Richard Roat was a star on both daytime and primetime television. On "The Doctors," he starred in an impressive 170 episodes. It's no wonder that this show helped kickstart Roat's legacy. In 1972, the hit series won the coveted Emmy for Outstanding Achievement in Daytime Drama. The soap snagged another Emmy for Outstanding Drama series two years later.
Roat's soap roots don't stop there. He also guest starred on another popular soap opera from that network, "Days of Our Lives," in not one but two roles, according to Soap Opera News. In 1985, he briefly played Conrad Hutton, before returning as Professor Henry Moore for 12 episodes six years later.
His soap opera ties go deep. Roat was also part of the beloved ABC "Dynasty" family and NBC's "Geenrations" for a short while, the soap outlet reported. Roat's varied acting credits left a lasting impact on his fans.