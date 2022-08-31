Data Reveals America's Favorite Craft Store

Hobby Lobby operates over 900 stores nationwide, proving their impressive growth since opening a single 300-square-foot store in 1972 (via Hobby Lobby). Like every other brick and mortar business, they saw a sharp decline in foot traffic in April 2020 when no one was permitted to leave their homes. However, they potentially had an unusual advantage over their competitors: They refused to close.

The company's founder reportedly stated that a message from God fueled their decision to keep stores open (via Business Insider). Although they were eventually forced to close by state laws, their foot traffic sharply increased upon their physical re-opening in July and even before that through online orders (via Colorado Politics). Perhaps most impressive is their holiday foot traffic, according to SafeGraph: Jo-Ann and Michaels may regularly see sales spike in December, but Hobby Lobby has seen more, boasting over 150k more visits than Michaels in December 2021.

Why is Hobby Lobby so popular? One reason might be how they treat their employees. Since 2009, Hobby Lobby has raised their wages over a dozen times, with its minimum full-time hourly wage set to $18.50 early this year (via WTOK). Hobby Lobby also stocks a huge variety of home decor items and sells fabric supplies in all of its stores — an advantage over Michaels (via U.S. News). They're certainly not without controversy, and their overtly Christian principles have led to numerous missteps among Christians and non-Christians alike. However, Hobby Lobby may just continue to be America's king of craft stories.