Chloe Lanier Reveals How She Really Feels About Bringing Nelle Benson Back To General Hospital

Evil has worn many faces on "General Hospital." One of the most sinister and devious characters was Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier). When Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) wanted to determine who the kidney donor for her daughter Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) was, Crimson magazine editor-in-chief Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) used the publication's resources to locate the mystery donor. That donor was none other than Nelle, who turned to be the daughter of Carly's adopted father Frank Benson. When Joss' father, Jasper "Jax" Jacks (Ingo Rademacher), sought a kidney for her on the black market, he offered Frank a great deal of money, not realizing Frank would sell Nelle's kidney without her permission (via Soaps She Knows).

Per Soap Central, Nelle thought Carly forced Frank to sell her kidney, and came to town seeking revenge. Over time, Nelle's psychotic side showed itself, but not before she and Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) got romantically involved and she became pregnant. After a big flap involving swapping her baby Wiley (then named Jonah) with one that had died, the truth came out and Michael fought Nelle in court for custody. However, as the walls started to close in on Nelle's evil schemes, she kidnapped Wiley but ultimately perished after falling off a cliff, according to Soap Opera Spy.

As Soaps She Knows reported, after Nelle's death Carly figured out that Nelle was actually Nina's daughter. Now Chloe Lanier is set to return to Port Charles, even though Nelle seemingly perished.