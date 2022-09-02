Days Of Our Lives' Brandon Beemer Reveals Shawn's Worst Decision Ever
"Days of Our Lives" viewers have watched the character of Shawn Douglas Brady grow up before their eyes. As the oldest child of iconic super couple Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), Shawn has been in the Salem spotlight for much of his life. As he aged into a teenager, actor Jason Cook took over the role and gave viewers the fan-favorite pairing of Shawn and Belle Black (then Kirsten Storms), per Soap Central.
As an adult, Shawn is played by actor Brandon Beemer. The character has grown into a man that exudes a lot of qualities from both his mother and his father. He's even joined the Salem police department like his parents and uncle Roman Brady (Josh Taylor).
Shawn has been through a lot of drama in his life, such as the death of his father, Bo. Beemer tells Soap Opera Digest that Bo's death was the worst moment of Shawn's life, while marrying the love of his life, Belle, is the best. However, the couple has had a lot of ups and downs over the years (via Soaps in Depth), which Beemer claims has been Shawn's main storyline. Of course, Shawn's not perfect and Beemer recently opened up about the mistakes his character has made in the past.
Brandon Beemer got candid about Shawn's regrets
"Days of Our Lives" fans have seen Shawn Brady and Belle Black (Martha Madison) seemingly go through it all over the years. The high school sweethearts have endured pregnancy drama, cheating, divorce, and so much more. Of course, there have been times when viewers have worried that the longtime couple may be calling it quits for good.
Recently, a storyline involving Shawn's stalker Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) left the couple broken. After Jan tricked Shawn into sleeping with her and revealed that she was pregnant with his child, things went from bad to worse. Shawn allowed Jan to move into the home he shared with Belle, which drove his wife straight into the arms of her brother-in-law EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel), a move which Brandon Beemer tells Soap Opera Digest was one of Shawn's worst mistakes of all time.
"Allowing Jan to move in with him is the big one for me, because it threw Belle right into EJ's arms. And that's the last thing that Shawn wanted. He just wanted everybody to be happy," Beemer said of his character. Of course, Jan's baby was proven to belong to Christian Maddox, leaving Shawn and Belle to pick up the pieces of their broken marriage yet again, per Soaps in Depth.
Fans are now hoping for better days for Shawn and Belle, who deserve some happiness after a stressful few months.