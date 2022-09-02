The Young And The Restless Makes A Big Change For Major Show Milestone

On March 26, 1973, "The Young and the Restless" debuted on the CBS network and set out to change the soap opera format forever. Since soaps had begun in radio, the TV serials still reflected that lineage by having the emphasis be on narrative and dialogue. By adding a more romantic feel to the show via lighting and camera angles, "Y&R" set itself apart from the existing sudsers, leading the way into territories daytime dramas weren't going. It pushed boundaries by incorporating previously taboo issues such as rape, mental illness, euthanasia and more into its storylines, showing just how inventive and relevant the medium could be (via Encyclopedia).

According to Soap Hub, the show focused on the upscale Brooks family and the impoverished Foster family. "Y&R" creators William J. Bell and his wife, Lee Phillip Bell, were given the freedom by CBS to run the show as they saw fit. By the 1980s, the Bells realized it was time for a change and re-invented the series with a younger cast and different families. While "Y&R" had already won an Emmy in 1975, the show continued to do extremely well in the ratings, constantly tackling topics that had never been dealt with before on television.

Now, 50 years later, "The Young and the Restless" is still going strong and the network has announced its new plans for the series.