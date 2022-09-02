The Young And The Restless Makes A Big Change For Major Show Milestone
On March 26, 1973, "The Young and the Restless" debuted on the CBS network and set out to change the soap opera format forever. Since soaps had begun in radio, the TV serials still reflected that lineage by having the emphasis be on narrative and dialogue. By adding a more romantic feel to the show via lighting and camera angles, "Y&R" set itself apart from the existing sudsers, leading the way into territories daytime dramas weren't going. It pushed boundaries by incorporating previously taboo issues such as rape, mental illness, euthanasia and more into its storylines, showing just how inventive and relevant the medium could be (via Encyclopedia).
According to Soap Hub, the show focused on the upscale Brooks family and the impoverished Foster family. "Y&R" creators William J. Bell and his wife, Lee Phillip Bell, were given the freedom by CBS to run the show as they saw fit. By the 1980s, the Bells realized it was time for a change and re-invented the series with a younger cast and different families. While "Y&R" had already won an Emmy in 1975, the show continued to do extremely well in the ratings, constantly tackling topics that had never been dealt with before on television.
Now, 50 years later, "The Young and the Restless" is still going strong and the network has announced its new plans for the series.
A major anniversary is coming
Recently, CBS issued a press release detailing its fall daytime lineup with special plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of "The Young and the Restless." The enduring series begins the 50th season on September 30 with a new logo. Building up to the actual anniversary date of March 26, the show will have fan favorite characters coming back, and will use its well-known storylines to launch the characters into further dramatic and entertaining scenarios. Soap Opera Digest tweeted CBS' announcement with a picture of the new logo saying simply, "Y&R Hits New Milestone." Fans offered their congratulations with one replying, "That is just such accomplishments to be on the air this long #yr50."
"The Bold and the Beautiful" will be starting its 36th season on September 26, and will be kicking it off by crossing over with "Y&R." "B&B" will be working its way to April 2023 where the show's 9000th episode will air — a milestone for the show and CBS, according to Soap Opera News.
The "Y&R" official Twitter page posted Deadline's article re-iterating CBS' press release regarding the fall lineup asking, "Who's ready for #YR season 50?" One die-hard fan posted from the heart saying, "Congratulations I've enjoyed the entire cast over the years ... @CBSDaytime thanks for 50 years as well."
"Y&R," which has been renewed through 2024, has been #1 in the ratings for 35 years, and the 50th anniversary has fans excited for what's yet to come.