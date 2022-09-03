Joe Biden Has Second Thoughts About His Controversial MAGA Comments

Certain critics of President Joe Biden enjoy mocking him when he appears to fumble for words or forgets a name. But on September 1, the president delivered a speech with a clear message that infuriated his detractors. Speaking before a crowd gathered at Philadelphia's Independence National Historical Park, he addressed "the continued battle for the soul of our nation." Biden took direct aim at what he considers the primary opponent in that battle: "Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic."

While the MAGA faction doesn't represent all Republicans, Biden clarified, the ones who do support the former president are promoting a dangerous ideology. In addition to pushing through legal decisions such as the overturning of Roe v. Wade, he added that MAGA Republicans "fan the flames of political violence that are a threat to our personal rights, to the pursuit of justice, to the rule of law, to the very soul of this country." The speech specified the death threats against the FBI agents who conducted the search of Mar-a-Lago and the glorification of the insurrectionists who stormed the U.S. Capitol building.

The address was blasted by the right as being divisive and hateful. Donald Trump himself wrote on Truth Social (via New York Post) that the president "must be insane, or suffering from late-stage dementia."

Perhaps taking the "divisive" criticism to heart, Biden tried to soften his message the next day.