How The Young And The Restless Star Hunter King Is Expanding Her Hallmark Career

Fans of "The Young and the Restless" were disappointed when Hunter King decided to leave the show. The actor joined the soap in 2012 and went on to win two Daytime Emmys for her portrayal of Summer Newman, per IMDb. King departed once before in 2016 to play Clementine Hughes in the series "Life In Pieces," but returned to "Y&R" in 2018. Three years later, she made the decision to leave for good to explore other endeavors.

"I just feel like I'm in a stage of growth in my life in many ways and, at this point in time, I feel I have done a lot of growing on the show, and now I feel it's time for me to grow in other ways and put myself in uncomfortable situations," King told Dishing with Digest.

And it didn't take long for King to branch out into new roles. In 2022, she made her Hallmark Channel debut in "Hidden Gems," where she starred opposite Beau Mirchoff. The movie, which King described to the "Hallmark Happenings" podcast as "everything you could hope a Hallmark movie would be and more," was filmed in Hawaii. "It doesn't feel real to be promoting this. I didn't ever think that this would happen," she explained. "I didn't think I'd be lucky enough to be in a Hallmark movie because it just feels like a dream life."

So it's not surprising that King will be starring in another Hallmark film soon.