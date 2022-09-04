Barack Obama Just Become An Emmy Winner

Barack Obama has been showered with accolades throughout his life. TIME Magazine named him their Person of the Year in 2008 after he was first elected president, and again in 2012 when he won the presidency for the second time (per CBS News). The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded him the Nobel Peace Prize for 2009, and in a 2021 poll conducted by the Pew Research Center, Americans named him the best president of the last 40 years.

Obama is also the recipient of a pair of Grammy Awards, both in the category of best spoken word album. He received the first in 2006 for narrating his best-selling memoir "Dreams from My Father." The second he got in 2008 for his audiobook of "The Audacity of Hope," beating out recordings by two other presidents that year: Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter (per Reuters).

And now Obama has yet another award to add to his memento shelf: an Emmy.