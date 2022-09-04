The Heartbreaking Death Of Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal

The death of Bed Bath & Beyond CFO, Gustavo Arnal, is heartbreaking. CNN reported the 52-year-old chief financial officer had only been with the company since May 2020 and that Arnal had spent 20 years at Procter & Gamble and other major brands before that. The Bed Bath & Beyond executive was married with two daughters. The New York Times reported Bed Bath & Beyond made a statement about Arnal's death on September 4, saying the company was "profoundly saddened by this shocking loss." The company continued, "Our focus is on supporting his family and his team, and our thoughts are with them during this sad and difficult time."

The horrible news about Arnal comes on the heels of the retailer closing 150 stores while laying off 20% of their employees. On August 31, retail expert Berna Barshay told CNN the solutions that Bed Bath & Beyond was trying to put in place were like "rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic," and the company was sliding downward. Barshay revealed to CNN that the company is "financially up against the wall, so it's going to be harder to stay in stock from key vendors." However, the Bed Bath & Beyond CFO's death was tragic on many levels.