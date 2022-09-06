The List's Exclusive Survey Reveals How People Really Spent Labor Day Weekend
For the last several generations, it's hard for those in the United States to not associate Labor Day as a simultaneous back-to-school and end-of-the-summer celebration: filled with barbecues, wearing white outfits before they go out of season, scouring online shopping deals, and enjoying a little ol' fashioned R&R.
History, though, tells us that the federal holiday dates back longer than we may think. Originally, the origin of Labor Day started by being officially signed into law in 1894 by then-president Grover Cleveland as a result of activists urging the government to recognize American workers during the grueling 12-hour, seven-days-a-week work schedule during the Industrial Revolution.
As we learn the origin story of the nationwide September-marked holiday, we've modernized our various styles of commemoration.
This curiosity brought The List to survey approximately 22,000 voters from across the country, asking the question: "What will you be doing this Labor Day weekend?" And the results are in.
Spending time with loved ones was how the majority of voters spent Labor Day
Right before Labor Day weekend went into full effect, The List surveyed our YouTube subscribers to see how they decided to spend Labor Day weekend this year with the following voting options: shopping, hanging out at the pool, spending time with friends and family, vacationing, and working. About 22,000 people voted, and the results show that spending time with family and friends comes in at 57% at the top spot. Ironically, working comes second at 25%, then shopping at 7%, vacationing at 6%, and hanging out by the pool at 5%.
These findings are slightly different compared to a 2020 HomeToGo survey that inquired a breakdown of what American travelers do during Labor Day weekend. Findings show that in that particular year, several months into the pandemic, 66% of Americans who traveled during the federal holiday weekend worked, as opposed to the 34% of travelers who chose to not do a workcation.
How some celebrities spent Labor Day weekend
Although celebrities may not clock in and clock out like the majority of American workers, they still gear up for Labor Day celebrations.
For example, Kourtney Kardashian's longtime-ex, Scott Disick, took to Instagram with a carousel post captioning it, "Labor Day weekend was a good [one]! Nothing like fam bam," with boat ride shots of him and two of his three children, Penelope and Reign Disick, as well as niece, North West.
Us Weekly reported more celebrity movement, like newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck who showed up to the annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off, which ran from September 2 to 5. Also in attendance were Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, Lana Del Rey, Amanda Bynes and her on-again, off-again fiancé, Paul Michael, among others (via TMZ). Though Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian weren't spotted, Khloe's daughter, True, and Kim's youngest daughter and son, Chicago and Psalm, were seen amongst other LA royalty.