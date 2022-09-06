The List's Exclusive Survey Reveals How People Really Spent Labor Day Weekend

For the last several generations, it's hard for those in the United States to not associate Labor Day as a simultaneous back-to-school and end-of-the-summer celebration: filled with barbecues, wearing white outfits before they go out of season, scouring online shopping deals, and enjoying a little ol' fashioned R&R.

History, though, tells us that the federal holiday dates back longer than we may think. Originally, the origin of Labor Day started by being officially signed into law in 1894 by then-president Grover Cleveland as a result of activists urging the government to recognize American workers during the grueling 12-hour, seven-days-a-week work schedule during the Industrial Revolution.

As we learn the origin story of the nationwide September-marked holiday, we've modernized our various styles of commemoration.

This curiosity brought The List to survey approximately 22,000 voters from across the country, asking the question: "What will you be doing this Labor Day weekend?" And the results are in.