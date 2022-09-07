Hillary Clinton Spills The Beans On Her Rumored 2024 Run For President

With the 2024 election looming upon us, talks of who and who will not run for president are beginning to heat up. Typically, candidates will wait until the midterm elections are over, which take place fall of this year, before announcing their bid for office — but that doesn't stop the rumor mill from working double time.

All eyes are on the Republican side this year as they select their 2024 candidates. It is still unclear if former president Donald Trump will run again, though many predict that he will. According to CBS News, some were speculating that Trump would announce his candidacy early, long before the fall midterms, but that has yet to unfold.

For the Democratic side, President Joe Biden will likely run again on the ticket. He made it clear that if he does, he plans on running with Vice President Kamala Harris as his mate again. Although, with his low approval rating, a CNN poll found that 75% of Democratic voters would like to see a different candidate on their ticket come 2024.

With talks of a potential Democrat running in 2024, it's no surprise that all eyes are on Hillary Clinton. However, she has taken a firm stance on running again.