Jena Malone Dishes On Her New Movie Adopting Audrey - Exclusive Interview

What originally drew you to the story and to your character, Audrey?

I felt like she was a woman I hadn't seen on film but knew really well in real life. I have family members that resemble her, parts of myself that resemble her. She's sort of a byproduct of the death of grind culture and the emergence of that "DIY or die," where we feel this generation can do anything and everything but doesn't know how to find its purpose and its place.

I loved that the script was asking those questions in a very human way, where we can start having other conversations besides self-reliance, how that's not the whole conversation and that we need more community care. If society's not going to provide that for us, then we have to build apparatuses that help us receive the community care that we truly deserve. This film does that in a really unique way.

I'd love to hear more about that. Was that the way you felt going into it, or is that something that Audrey taught you through the script and through seeing those bonds being built?

I've been feeling that for a while, but that might be my own journey. I've been feeling that need for more community care emerging since we've entered and now are into and maybe exiting pandemic — we can't do it all on our own. Definitely, it feels resonant to myself. Also, I feel like it's even more part of the collective conversation than when we made the film in 2019.

I saw that it came out last year in some places. It's coming out this year here, but I didn't realize you filmed it back in 2019. It feels super current based on the protagonist always watching videos on her phone, dissociating a little bit. Did that feel true to you in terms of how the internet fills so much space for us emotionally and physically?

Yes. What's interesting is when you find something true for you, it's probably 100% true for others. We are all having such a similar experience on this planet, whether we like to admit it or not. That part of us that reaches for digital content to allow ourselves to zone in or zone out or disassociate or self-soothe is a real thing. Everyone has their unique appetite in that, which is what's been emerging.

It's a cool thing to talk about. It's not a dirty secret anymore. We have our addiction to digital media, and it serves a purpose because society hasn't given us other spaces to fulfill that.