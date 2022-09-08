How You Can Hear The New Tune That General Hospital's William Lipton Debuted At The Savoy
Actor William Lipton has played Cameron Webber on "General Hospital" since 2018 and was nominated for a Daytime Emmy this year for Outstanding Younger Performer (via Soap Central). The character of Cameron has been through a lot, including accidentally burning the family's house down, accidentally setting the Cassadine mansion called Wyndemere on fire — which injured Spencer Cassadine (then Nicholas Bechtel) — and almost having Drew Cain's (then Billy Miller) memories implanted in his brain by cult leader Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin). He and his girlfriend Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) were also in a sex tape scandal, perpetrated by the evil Esme Prince (Avery Pohl), according to Soaps in Depth.
There's a lot more to Lipton's character than bizarre plot lines, though. Soap Opera Digest interviewed Lipton in 2020. In the interview, he explained that he started singing and songwriting at a young age, but his mother encouraged him to also try acting as she was concerned his singing ability could disappear after puberty. He and his band gained popularity when they performed on the show "Little Big Shots." On "GH" he was asked to perform his music, causing his fan base to grow. He has successfully juggled school and his acting career, as well as continuing to write songs and perform. In an interview with ABC7 News in 2021, he announced that he was accepted into his dream college, the University of Southern California.
Recently, Lipton and his band The Runarounds performed on "GH," after which the fans couldn't get enough of his music.
William Lipton shares his music with the world
William Lipton recently performed his song, "Darling Darling," on "General Hospital," and the show posted the performance on Twitter with the caption, "Cameron rocks out at the Savoy in Trina's honor." Lipton retweeted it, writing, "Thank you so much @valentinifrank for having my band #therunarounds on today's episode on GH for a cameo. ... Darling Darling will be out on all music platforms shortly." The fans overwhelmingly loved Lipton's music, with one viewer posting, "It was so good William. I love your stage presence. And the rest of the band was really good as well. Harmonies perfect. I really enjoy seeing you in your music element. You friggin rock. I love that your music career is doing so well but selfishly I don't want you to leave GH."
Lipton tweeted his thanks to his fans, writing, "Thank you for all your kind comments about my band and the song on today's episode on GH. Song will soon be on all musical platforms. In the meantime you can listen to it on SoundCloud. Darling Darling by William Lipton on #SoundCloud." One fan gave high praise in a response to the tweet, saying, "William, you were SO GOOD performing with your band on #GH today!!! I keep thinking that the late #Prince would have wanted to sign #TheRunarounds to a music contract on his label!! You've got something SPECIAL, my friend ... Run With It."
William Lipton is poised to be the next music sensation on "GH," and fans are loving it.