How You Can Hear The New Tune That General Hospital's William Lipton Debuted At The Savoy

Actor William Lipton has played Cameron Webber on "General Hospital" since 2018 and was nominated for a Daytime Emmy this year for Outstanding Younger Performer (via Soap Central). The character of Cameron has been through a lot, including accidentally burning the family's house down, accidentally setting the Cassadine mansion called Wyndemere on fire — which injured Spencer Cassadine (then Nicholas Bechtel) — and almost having Drew Cain's (then Billy Miller) memories implanted in his brain by cult leader Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin). He and his girlfriend Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) were also in a sex tape scandal, perpetrated by the evil Esme Prince (Avery Pohl), according to Soaps in Depth.

There's a lot more to Lipton's character than bizarre plot lines, though. Soap Opera Digest interviewed Lipton in 2020. In the interview, he explained that he started singing and songwriting at a young age, but his mother encouraged him to also try acting as she was concerned his singing ability could disappear after puberty. He and his band gained popularity when they performed on the show "Little Big Shots." On "GH" he was asked to perform his music, causing his fan base to grow. He has successfully juggled school and his acting career, as well as continuing to write songs and perform. In an interview with ABC7 News in 2021, he announced that he was accepted into his dream college, the University of Southern California.

Recently, Lipton and his band The Runarounds performed on "GH," after which the fans couldn't get enough of his music.