These Two Former Soap Opera Stars Are Joining The Season 31 DWTS Cast

"Dancing With The Stars" is making a big move for Season 31. The former ABC reality competition series will now be streaming exclusively on Disney Plus (via Variety). Fans will now have to subscribe to the streaming app to watch new episodes of the series, and after seeing the cast announcement, it seems that many will want to tune in to the new season, which premieres on September 19 (via People).

According to Deadline, the Season 31 "DWTS" cast will include Arnold Schwarzenegger's son, Joseph Baena, actress Selma Blair, "GMA" contributor Sam Champion, TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio and her mother Heidi D'Amelio. Country music star Jesse James will also be trying her luck on the dance floor along with actors Daniel Durant and Cheryl Ladd. Reality TV stars like "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice and "Jersey Shore" fan favorite Vinny Guadagnino have also signed on for the upcoming season, as well as former "Sex and the City" star Jason Lewis. Singer Jordin Sparks, current "Bachelorette" star Gabby Windey, and drag queen superstar Shangela will round out the cast.

In addition to the well-rounded cast, two former soap opera stars will also try their luck at the ballroom dancing competition.