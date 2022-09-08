These Two Former Soap Opera Stars Are Joining The Season 31 DWTS Cast
"Dancing With The Stars" is making a big move for Season 31. The former ABC reality competition series will now be streaming exclusively on Disney Plus (via Variety). Fans will now have to subscribe to the streaming app to watch new episodes of the series, and after seeing the cast announcement, it seems that many will want to tune in to the new season, which premieres on September 19 (via People).
According to Deadline, the Season 31 "DWTS" cast will include Arnold Schwarzenegger's son, Joseph Baena, actress Selma Blair, "GMA" contributor Sam Champion, TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio and her mother Heidi D'Amelio. Country music star Jesse James will also be trying her luck on the dance floor along with actors Daniel Durant and Cheryl Ladd. Reality TV stars like "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice and "Jersey Shore" fan favorite Vinny Guadagnino have also signed on for the upcoming season, as well as former "Sex and the City" star Jason Lewis. Singer Jordin Sparks, current "Bachelorette" star Gabby Windey, and drag queen superstar Shangela will round out the cast.
In addition to the well-rounded cast, two former soap opera stars will also try their luck at the ballroom dancing competition.
Trevor Donovan and Wayne Brady will compete for the Mirror Ball Trophy
According to Soap Opera Digest, "Dancing With The Stars" Season 31 will include two actors who are very familiar with the soap opera world. Trevor Donovan, who previously portrayed the character of Jeremy Horton on "Days of Our Lives" will take a spin around the ballroom for the new season of the show. In addition to his time on "DOOL," Donovan has also starred in many TV movies such as "USS Christmas," "Two for the Win," "Nantucket Noel," "Jingle Bell Princess," "Aloha with Love," and "The Engagement Plot" (via IMDb).
Meanwhile, former soap star turned comedian and game show host Wayne Brady will also attempt to win the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy. Brady previously played the role of Reese on "The Bold and the Beautiful," but is best known for his work on the comedy series "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" and other projects like "How I Met Your Mother" and "The Real Husbands of Hollywood." He also hosts the game show "Let's Make A Deal" (via IMDb). Brady also has some experience with reality competition shows as he won "The Masked Singer" during Season 2 of the fan-favorite show (via Gold Derby). While we know that Brady can sing, can he be as talented with his dancing skills?
Soap fans will obviously be rooting for Donovan and Brady as they look to make their mark during Season 31 of "DWTS."