Archie And Lilibet's Potential Titles Lie In The Hands Of King Charles

Immediately following the death of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, 2022, her eldest son ascended the throne as King Charles III with his wife Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom (via BBC News). "The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," Charles said in a statement (via Sky News). "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherish Sovereign and a much-loved mother."

Now that Charles is king, certain changes have already begun within the British monarchy. Titles have changed among the immediate heirs to the throne. Prince William, for example, has inherited his father's previous title, the Duke of Cornwall, as well as maintaining his current title as Duke of Cambridge, per BBC. Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor have also inherited new titles. In addition, the children of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, have now moved up the line of succession to be sixth and seventh in line to the British throne (via The Royal Family's official website).

But what are their new titles, and could their grandfather change their titles as he is now king?