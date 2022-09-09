James Corden's Tribute To The Queen Brings Everyone To Tears

While all of the world has been talking about the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 9, there are a few celebrities who have gone above and beyond in their tributes, including "The Late Late Show with James Corden" host. A British citizen, Corden devoted his opening three-minute monologue to Queen Elizabeth II. "I, like the rest of the world, am so sad tonight," he began, seated at his desk. "But also so, so thankful and grateful to the queen for the most incredible service and leadership that she has shown during all of our lifetimes."

Corden went on to talk about Queen Elizabeth II's popularity throughout the world, and of her dedication to the people in her kingdom. "It's always felt as if she was there for all of us ... She was as beloved and respected by a president as she was by the guy who lives down the street, and she would treat both of them equally, too. It didn't matter who you were. She was there for you."

The host, who announced he would be leaving "The Late Late Show" in 2023, also talked about Queen Elizabeth II's leadership. "Today, we live in a world of uncertainty. ... There's so much instability, but the queen was always the queen. A guiding light. She was always gracious, always dignified, always a shining example of leadership. She represented stability in a world where so often it feels like the floor is shaking." Corden ended the monologue by saying, "We will always celebrate her life, remember what she stood for, and we will always be thankful for her sacrifice."