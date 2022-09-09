King Charles' Abnormal Grieving Process Is Raising Concern Online

When average citizens lose a beloved parent, they generally take some time to grieve the loss. It's customary for bereft people to take at least a few days off from work to take care of themselves and their loved ones, and to grieve privately with those closest to the deceased. In the case of newly-named King Charles, the son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, he isn't afforded such time off from his duties. In fact, his new title comes with far, far more obligations and expectations than his formed title of "Prince," and he is required to take all of that on at the same time that he is grieving his loss.

As such, people online are expressing their sadness and concern for what must be a very difficult time for the new King. Royal Central remarked on Twitter, "King Charles has had merely hours to privately grieve. Now his duties as monarch and Head of State begin." Another Twitter user said, "My heart goes out to the Royal family today. Charles has now got to leave his family & mother, with no time for grieving because he HAS to be King. He doesn't have a choice."

Others echoed this sentiment by tweeting thoughts like, "I do feel sorry for Prince Charles having to take on this role while grieving. I really do."