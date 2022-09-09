Why King Charles' Royal Name Is Already Cursed

Immediately following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8, 2022, her eldest son, Charles, became king, per BBC. No longer the Prince of Wales, he's now King Charles III. Born Charles Philip Arthur George, the new king could have used any of those names for his new royal title, or regnal name.

For his mother, a princess at the time of her ascension, her decision was easy. "My own of course — what else?" Elizabeth responded, per Royal Central. However, when her father became king, he took a different path. Prince Albert became King George VI — a symbol of continuity and nod to his father, George V (via The Times).

Over the decades, there's been speculation about Charles' choice of regnal name. In 2005, two of his friends indicated that Charles was leaning toward a different choice. "[The royal family] will decide at the time, but he has talked about George," one friend told The Times.

However, another friend took the opposite point of view. "Anyone who knows the Prince of Wales knows he does not sit around talking to his chums, discussing what he wants to be called," they told The Guardian. "Inasmuch as officials have discussed it with him at accession planning meetings the thinking was that he would remain Charles."

While King Charles III was the name he was expected to choose, the moniker does come with some heavy historic baggage.