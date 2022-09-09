Singer Phoebe Bridgers Doesn't Hold Back Her Complete Disdain For The Queen

While much of the rest of the world has been posting tributes on social media with accolades and respect for Queen Elizabeth II, there are those who do not share their appreciation for the monarch, including singer Phoebe Bridgers. Bridgers' activism is usually centered around abortion rights, according to NME. This time, though, it was about colonialism.

Hours after Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, the RISEindigeous Instagram account posted a white-lettered note on a red background, criticizing the queen. "Today we mourn all the stolen, violated, and traumatized lives who were affected and destroyed during Qween Elizabeth II's reign," it reads. "Today is a brutal reminder that war criminals will be honoured while entire populations and societies bear the battle scars of colonial genocidal violence, invasion, religious persecution, and vvhite supremacy." The account notes in its bio that, "R.I.S.E. is an Indigenous artists initiative dedicated to the amplification & evolution of Indigenous art & culture."

In an Instagram story posted to her own personal account a few hours later, Bridgers included the same white-lettered note as the sole imagery in the story. Bridgers, who released her debut album in 2017 and her second in 2020, is often outspoken about a variety of issues, as noted in The Guardian. She grew up in Pasadena, California, and joined an all-girl punk-rock band at age 15, did a few commercials as a model/actress, and eventually embarked upon a solo singing career, per The New Yorker.