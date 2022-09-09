An Unexpected Celebrity Was Caught Mourning The Queen Outside Buckingham Palace

"Phantom of Opera" composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber stood outside the gates of Buckingham Palace on September 8, 2022 to mourn the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. Webber, who was knighted by Her Majesty The Queen in 1992 for his service to the arts, commented on the loss in a video captured by Page Six. "She is the most extraordinary," he stated, holding a bouquet of flowers amidst a crowd of mourners. Webber is the composer of nearly 20 musicals, with his most notable works including "Cats," "Evita," and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," per London Theatre.

In June of 2022, Webber, among other esteemed celebrities, participated in The Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Along with "Hamilton" creator Lin Manuel Miranda, Webber performed a revised version of "King Herod's Song" from his hit musical "Jesus Christ Superstar," celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's 70th year on the throne, via Playbill. The queen, who is remembered as the world's longest-reigning monarch, per CNBC, assumed the role in 1952 after the death of her father, King George VI. Throughout her reign, Queen Elizabeth swore in 14 prime ministers, met with the world's most powerful leaders and elected officials, and has been played by over 100 actresses on stage and screen (via IndieWire). She is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III, who is expected to make several significant changes to the monarchy.