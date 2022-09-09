Twitter Is Divided After Major US Publications Critique The Queen Right After Her Death

When the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death broke, it wasn't long before the carefully-planned protocols were taken into effect: the phrase "London Bridge is down," was signaled as confirmation of her death, the BBC stopped programming to play the British national anthem, and Buckingham Palace's flag was soon lowered to half-staff (via The New York Times).

With news media all over the globe reporting on September 8, President Joe Biden took a page from the U.K.'s book and ordered flags based at various United States government and military locations to also be lowered at half-staff in honor of the queen, according to U.S. News.

In addition to showing respect across federal spaces, the White House released a statement about Queen Elizabeth's death saying: "Queen Elizabeth II led always with grace, an unwavering commitment to duty, and the incomparable power of her example. She was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States."

But like many things President Biden says, some Americans couldn't help but disagree on the administration's and many of the public's stance, taking to social media to voice their criticisms of Queen Elizabeth immediately upon learning about her death.