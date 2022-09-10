New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle
The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The other detail that sent tongues wagging was the fact that while Markle and Harry were both in London at the time of the queen's death, only the prince raced to Balmoral on hearing that she was gravely ill. Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, founder of To Di For Daily, told The List exclusively, "I suspect that her absence from Balmoral had more to do with not wanting to be the only 'wife' there." She added, "Catherine [Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge] stayed back to collect the children from their first day of school, so Meghan might have felt out of place."
It seems a reasonable assumption. However, another royal expert has come forward to claim that the truth behind Markle's absence is actually more awkward.
Did King Charles really say Meghan Markle wasn't welcome?
An unnamed source told The U.S. Sun that it was no accident that Meghan Markle was absent from Balmoral when Queen Elizabeth died. "Charles told Harry that it wasn't right or appropriate for Markle to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time," they said. The source further claimed that Prince (now King) Charles wanted only direct family members present at the solemn passage. "Charles made it very, very clear Meghan would not be welcome," said the insider.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were in London for the WellChild Awards ceremony, had to adjust their plans to travel to Scotland together. Instead, Markle stayed behind while Harry took a private flight, arriving an hour after his grandmother passed. The U.S. Sun also noted that Harry was reportedly the first family member to leave Balmoral and return to Frogmore Cottage. It's assumed that he will be staying there for the funeral, and participate in the tradition of The Vigil of the Princes when the queen lies in state (via ITV).
As of this writing, no announcements have been made about Markle's plans, but royal expert Kinsey Schofield expects she will also stay in London and accompany the royal family to the funeral. "I think it would mean a lot to Prince Charles for her to attend the funeral; he was there to walk her down the aisle at her wedding," she told The List.