New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle

The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The other detail that sent tongues wagging was the fact that while Markle and Harry were both in London at the time of the queen's death, only the prince raced to Balmoral on hearing that she was gravely ill. Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, founder of To Di For Daily, told The List exclusively, "I suspect that her absence from Balmoral had more to do with not wanting to be the only 'wife' there." She added, "Catherine [Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge] stayed back to collect the children from their first day of school, so Meghan might have felt out of place."

It seems a reasonable assumption. However, another royal expert has come forward to claim that the truth behind Markle's absence is actually more awkward.