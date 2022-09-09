Why Things Are About To Get Way Worse For Meghan And Harry's Relationship With The Royals

Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been having trouble with his family for a while, particularly since they stepped down from their roles as senior royals in January 2020, when Queen Elizabeth's health began rapidly deteriorating, the Duke of Sussex still rushed to Scotland to be by her side. Sadly, Harry didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen after arriving at her summer home in Balmoral, since she'd already passed away, per TMZ.

The prince looked completely devastated in photos showing him traveling from England, where he just happened to be visiting alongside wife Meghan Markle at the time. Harry previously met with his grandmother, briefly, during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June of this year, with The Irish Sun confirming Her Majesty even sent a car to pick the Sussexes up from the airport. A source subsequently told Hollywood Life they had a great time.

"Their trip was a whirlwind and jam-packed from the moment they landed but it all went beautifully," the insider confirmed. The duke remained on good terms with his grandmother right up until her death, but sadly things are still strained with the rest of his family, whom Meghan and Harry were notably not planning to see during their stay in Britain (via Express). And, now that the queen has died, sadly the situation could prove to be hopeless.