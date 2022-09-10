Dolly Parton Recalls Meeting The Queen In Her Instagram Tribute

In the United States, there is no monarchy, but country music fans might consider Dolly Parton a Queen. While she may not be a formal monarch, she did meet Queen Elizabeth II years before her heartbreaking death and took to Instagram to share the story (via the Independent).

"I had the honor of meeting and performing for Queen Elizabeth II on my trip to London in 1977," the "Jolene" singer wrote on Instagram. "She carried herself with grace and strength her entire life. May she Rest in Peace. My thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time," she added, along with a photo of their meeting.

Parton and Elizabeth II met at the Queen's Silver Jubilee celebrations, where she performed alongside The Jackson 5 and several other artists.

However, Queen Elizabeth may have had an even greater impact on Parton's life than most would realize (via The Tennessean). Her performance in England that year helped move Parton's career from being strictly a country music singer in Nashville to a bonafide pop artist.

Parton also gave words of love to the Queen during her Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. During a video with a framed photo of the pair behind her, she said, "I want to congratulate you on your Platinum Jubilee and your 70th year as monarch. I just wanted to say thank you for being wonderful, you are more than pearls and you are more than platinum. You have been a shining diamond in this world for so long, and everybody loves you. And I will always love you, too."