Here's How Kate Middleton Reportedly Broke The News About The Queen To Her Kids

Kate Middleton, the newly appointed Princess of Wales, enjoyed a special relationship with Queen Elizabeth II. Before the monarch passed away, Kate had a direct line to speak with Elizabeth at any time, per The Observer. The queen also helped to prepare the young woman for her future role as queen consort, a title that Kate will likely inherit when her husband, Prince William, Prince of Wales, ascends to the throne. "She's really taken Kate under her wing," a source told Us Weekly in 2019. "The two of them will often spend hours discussing royal life and the future of the monarchy."

But when the queen fell ill and family members rushed to Balmoral to be at her side, Kate decided not to accompany William on the trip. Instead, she stayed at Windsor to make sure that her and William's three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – settled in during their first full day at their new school, per the Daily Mail.

William and Kate's children were especially close to their great-grandmother, whom they affectionately called "Gan-Gan." So when it came time to tell the little ones about Elizabeth's passing, Kate wanted the news to come from her.