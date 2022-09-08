The Real Reason Kate Middleton Isn't Traveling To Balmoral To See The Queen

Fears are growing about Queen Elizabeth II's health problems. The 96-year-old monarch has been following doctors' orders to rest after canceling a Privy Council meeting. The queen is now being treated under medical supervision at her home in Scotland (via Yahoo).

"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral," reads a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Sept. 8.

Following the news of Elizabeth's deteriorating health, many members of the royal family quickly made their way to her Balmoral estate to be near her, per BBC. All of the queen's children have gathered at Balmoral, as well as her grandson, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge. William's younger brother, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, are also said to be headed to Scotland as well.

However, there is one member of the royal family who won't be by the queen's side. Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, didn't head to Scotland with William, and Buckingham Palace is explaining why she opted to stay back.