Princess Charlene Of Monaco Finally Gives Her Thoughts On The Queen's Death

Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco conveyed her sympathies over the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a post on Instagram. "I am deeply saddened at the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a truly great lady whose dedication and service was recognized throughout the world during the 70 years of her reign," the princess wrote.

Charlene, who is married to His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco, concluded with a more personal sentiment. "Today, my thoughts are with her family, her children, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and the British people."

Her husband also gave tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. In a letter to His Majesty King Charles III, which the Prince of Monaco posted to his official Instagram page, he expressed respect for the late queen's leadership. "Her Majesty's unwavering commitment and dedication to duty during her reign has always been extremely inspiring. It will be long remembered and admired," he wrote. "My family and the people of Monaco join me in sending you our wholehearted thoughts and prayers."

The couple, who were married in 2011 and recently shot down rumors of divorce (as reported in Hello!), are familiar with the situation King Charles IIII is currently experiencing. Albert became the leader of the principality of Monaco after his father, Prince Rainier III, died in 2005 (per Britannica). Albert was the only child of Rainier and American actress Grace Kelly.