William Just Released His First Statement As The Prince Of Wales

William, the Prince of Wales, has released his first statement following his grandmother's death. Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022, according to a statement shared by the royal family on Instagram. The queen was the longest reigning monarch in history and was said to die "peacefully" at her home at Balmoral at the age of 96. After the queen's death, her eldest son, Charles ascended the throne, becoming King Charles III. His son, William, who is next in line to the throne, became the Duke of Cornwall before his father officially declared him the Prince of Wales.

On September 10, William released his first statement as the Prince of Wales. The statement was shared on the newly changed Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account. William acknowledged his grandmother's death, calling her an "extraordinary leader," before sharing a more personal message. "I...have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade," he wrote. William went on to say that he was grateful that his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and the couple's three children also go to spend time with the queen. "She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life," he added.

In conclusion, William said it will take some time for to "feel real." He closed with a quote from his grandmother. "Grief [is] the price we pay for love," he wrote.