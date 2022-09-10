Royal Expert Explains Why Archie Could Cause Major Problems For The Monarchy

As the royal family mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth, they are simultaneously adjusting to their new titles and huge new responsibilities. King Charles III formally ascended to the throne, while William, Prince of Wales, moved up the line of succession and is now the next in line to the throne. His wife, formerly the Duchess of Cambridge, is now Catherine, Princess of Wales. Their children got a bump-up as well, with Prince George getting a step closer to the kingdom, and a dukedom is surely in his future. In fact, everyone in the royal family has now moved up a place, all the way down to Master Lucas Tindall in the 23rd spot, per the royal website.

Even the black-sheep members of the palace are getting a promotion. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is now fifth in line — still a considerable gap, but an important move nonetheless. More significantly, his children now have official royal titles, according to CNN – they are rightfully known as His Royal Highness Prince Archie of Sussex and Her Royal Highness Princess Lilibet of Sussex. They're unlikely to ever use those titles in their personal or professional lives, though, considering their parents relinquished their palace duties and are raising them in the relative quiet of America.

Still, despite living thousands of miles away, the new prince and princess may have a huge impact on the monarchy, according to one royal expert. It all hinges on one infamous accusation.