Prince William Just Moved Up In Succession In A Major Way

Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, many members of the royal family were given new titles. While there may have been much confusion surrounding Archie and Lilibet's new titles, it was made clear that Prince William and Catherine Middleton were immediately named the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall as they moved up the line of succession. The couple will now be known as the Cornwalls while also keeping their Duke and Duchess of Cambridge titles (via People). However, following King Charles III's first speech as monarch, it was clear that the royals were also bestowed other iconic titles.

During the speech, King Charles III announced that Prince William would now be known as the Prince of Wales, a title bestowed upon the next in line to the throne. "With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given," Charles stated in his speech (via Elliot Wagland on Twitter).

Of course, the Prince of Wales title was previously held by Charles himself, while the late Princess Diana was the last to use the Princess of Wales title. Although Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles could have used the title, she opted not to take it, per Time. However, it seems likely that Kate, the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, will use the Princess of Wales title like her late mother-in-law.

The duo has already adopted the new monikers on social media, changing their Instagram account name to "princeandprincessofwales."