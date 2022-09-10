Sunny Hostin Has A Controversial Take On The Queen's Death

While millions are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, there are some who are less than heartbroken at this historic loss. Some major U.S. publications are critiquing the queen for being a part of a monarchy with a dark history, and one member of "The View" agrees with them.

On the September 9 broadcast of the morning show, the hosts discussed the controversial Tweets made by Uju Anya, a professor at Carnegie Mellon University who wished the queen an "excruciating" death for heading up "a thieving, raping, genocidal empire." The tweets have since been taken down and are available via the Daily Mail. As seen in this YouTube clip, Sunny Hostin said Anya's description was accurate — the British empire "was built on the backs of Black and brown people." Hostin admitted that she was once attracted to the "glam and pageantry" of the palace. "We can mourn the queen and not the empire," she said. "And now what you're seeing, at least in the Black communities that I'm a part of, they want reparations." She called for the newly minted King Charles III to "modernize this monarchy."

Twitter users were quick to slam Hostin. One commenter sneered, "Sunny Hostin, who lives in an all white gated rich community, wants reparations for people she had no affiliation to for their work." Another said, "Really disappointed in Sunny Hostin disparaging the queen today. Her children and grandchildren are in mourning..there is enough time to have discussions about the history of Colonialism. Not the day after she died."