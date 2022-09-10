What Harry Did For Meghan At Windsor Castle Has Fans Swooning

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, were both at Windsor Castle alongside William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, on September 10, according to People magazine. The report indicates that William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join them as a "show of unity" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8. "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process," a royal source told People.

The brothers and their wives greeted citizens who lined the streets outside of Windsor castle to pay tribute to the queen. After spending more than 40 minutes with onlookers, shaking hands, and collecting bouquets of flowers, the foursome left Windsor together in an awaiting car that was driven by William, the Prince of Wales, according to a tweet shared by royal reporter Omid Scobie. In Scobie's video, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, was seen walking to the passenger side door and opening it for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Many were swooning over Harry's chivalry and thought that the action was extremely sweet as evidenced by several reactions posted on social media.