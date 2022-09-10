Royal Family's Former Butler Has Something To Say About William And Harry's Reunion

The sight of the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex greeting the public and looking at the tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II brought joy to many. Naturally, too, Twitter monitored the Susssexes' body language as they walked beside William and Kate, putting every action under the microscope and trying to determine if there was hope for the brothers to heal. One Twitter user threw shade at the Daily Mail's negative coverage of William and Harry's feud, writing, "Daily Mail must have just imploded. William and Kate. Harry and Meghan. Out together in Windsor, looking at the floral tributes. [Two] brothers who lost their grandmother. [Two] wives supporting their husbands."

But someone who knows the royal family was happy to see the Windsor appearance. Grant Harrold, the former butler to King Charles III and his sons, tweeted, "Wonderful to see William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan reunite to view tributes in Windsor #thequeen." The fact that the brothers visited Windsor was seen as a positive step by Harrold is significant because he hasn't been optimistic about the brothers reuniting.

Harrold hasn't always been positive about Harry's relationship with his family after leaving his role as a senior royal. The former butler was quoted in a documentary saying that King Charles III and Prince Harry will "never" be able to recreate the "fun relationship" they once had (via Express). In another Express report about the royal family documentary, Harrold said the "damage is done" to Harry's relationship with his father and brother.