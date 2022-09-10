The Sussexes' Body Language As They Walked Beside William And Kate Has Twitter Talking

In perhaps the most shocking development since the Queen tragically died on Thursday, Kate Middleton and Prince William and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reunited in public, greeting mourners at Windsor Castle as a foursome on Saturday (via People).

The last time fans saw the two royal couples together was all the way back in March of 2020, before the pandemic put a pause on, well, pretty much everything (via E! News). The new Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke of Sussex were together in April of the following year for Prince Philip's funeral, but a very-pregnant Duchess of Sussex stayed behind in California (via Us Weekly).

Now, it seems the long-ruling late monarch's passing is reuniting the reportedly-estranged brothers and their wives. And while everyone is talking about the sheer fact that the four royals are in the same place at the same time so publicly, there's another aspect of the seeming reconciliation that has Twitter buzzing.

Looking at images and video of the two couples walking outside the castle, there's a notable difference between the body language of the Sussexes and the new Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.