How Will The Queen's Coffin Travel Back To Edinburgh For The Final Time?

The tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, marked the end of her groundbreaking 70-year rule (per The Guardian). She died at Balmoral Castle on September 8, 2022, making her son Charles the new King of England and his wife Camilla the Queen Consort.

As reported by the BBC, Queen Elizabeth's coffin departed from Balmoral at 10 a.m BST on September 11 to make its way to Edinburgh. Covering a distance of 175 miles, the journey is expected to take six hours. The queen's daughter Princess Anne will be traveling alongside the cortege, according to The Telegraph. The public will be able to see Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at select viewing points as the procession makes its way to Edinburgh — namely at Ballater, Aberdeen, Dundee, and Edinburgh.

These viewing points are expected to draw large crowds like the one seen at Windsor Castle, when William and Kate, the newly-titled Prince and Princess of Wales, stepped out to greet mourners and wellwishers alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (via Elle).

Once the cortege has reached Edinburgh, it will go to the palace of Holyroodhouse. Another journey will soon be made from Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral (via Insider), where it is thought members of the public will be able to pay their respects before the coffin is flown to London on September 13. Her Majesty's final resting place will be at St George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.