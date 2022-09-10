The Surprising Reaction From The British Public As Harry And Meghan Greeted The Crowds

It's amazing how much can change in just a few short days. Of course, the royal family was sent into turmoil when the Queen died on Thursday, shuffling the line of succession. New titles were bestowed upon everyone from the top down, with King Charles III officially taking on the role as the sovereign of Britain and his son, Prince William, taking on the title of the Prince of Wales (via The New York Times).

Meanwhile, even the youngest royals have new titles, including Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's kids, Archie and Lilibet, and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

How fans feel about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemingly changed overnight, too. Just five days ago, Meghan and Harry were booed on the first day of their European tour (via The U.S. Sun). The moment was eerily similar to when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were heckled during their appearance at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this past June.

But since Harry lost his beloved grandmother, the tides have turned, and it seems the British public are feeling more warmly toward the King's second-born son and his American wife — that is if we are to judge from the reception the controversial couple received in London today.