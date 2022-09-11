Kate Middleton Gets A New Hair Makeover As The Princess Of Wales

Catherine, Princess of Wales, was spotted outside Windsor castle with her husband, William, Prince of Wales, on September 10. The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall were joined by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, as they greeted onlookers who had lined the streets to pay their respects following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. According to a tweet from the palace, the queen died "peacefully" on September 8, hours after the palace revealed that her doctors were very concerned for her health.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, met with citizens, shaking hands and collecting bouquets of flowers. She wore a black, long sleeved dress that fell just below her knees. She paired the look with black nylons and black heels. William, Prince of Wales, opted for a navy blue suit with a black tie. He accessorized with a silver wristwatch. While all eyes were on the four royals, who made their first public appearance as a unit for the first time in years, many were quick to notice that the Duchess of Cornwall had debuted a new hair makeover for her first official outing as the Princess of Wales.

According to the Daily Mail, Catherine lightened her brunette locks, adding in some blond highlights — a stark change from how she normally keeps her hair. The outlet pointed out that Catherine was seen at the Commonwealth Games in August with much darker — and longer — hair. The fresh look is a nice change for the mother of three.