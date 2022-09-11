The Simple Wreath Of Flowers On The Queen's Coffin Hide A Touching Tribute

As the cortege with Queen Elizabeth II's coffin makes its way to Edinburgh, many members of the public have gathered at the set vantage points to pay their respects. The procession will be stopping for a brief period of time at set locations, including Ballater, Dundee, and Aberdeen (via The Telegraph). Currently accompanying the cortege is the queen's daughter Princess Anne, her husband Sir Tim Laurence, and the minister of Crathie Kirk, according to WalesOnline. Crathie Kirk was the place of worship the queen frequented during her visits to Balmoral, as confirmed by The Church of Scotland.

In a touching update, Express has now revealed that the wreath on top of the queen's coffin was created from flowers picked from the Balmoral estate in a subtle tribute to Her Majesty. The Balmoral estate, otherwise known as Balmoral Castle, is located in Scotland and is where the monarch passed away on September 8 (per The Guardian). The wreath in question contains a variety of flowers such as phlox, dahlias, white heather, and pine fir. It also includes sweet peas, a flower variety said to be one of the queen's favorites.

Though a small gesture, this piece of information about the queen's wreath encapsulates the respect being shown to her in death by friends, family, staff, and the public. She continues to make her final journey through Scotland from the Balmoral estate to St Giles' Cathedral (via Insider).