The Real Reason William And Catherine Are Delaying Their Move To Windsor

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, there will be plenty of changes in store for the British royal family, including Prince William and Catherine Middleton, the new Prince and Princess of Wales. Not only do they have new titles — and with them, new responsibilities — but the couple will also reportedly be moving their family into Windsor Castle. According to the Daily Mail, King Charles III would like William, Kate, and their three children to move into the queen's former home, while Charles will reportedly split his time between Buckingham Palace in London and Highgrove in Gloucestershire.

While the prince and princess are reportedly fine with the decision, they are said to be postponing the relocation for the time being. They moved into Adelaide Cottage in early September, and the change meant a new school for their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Sources told The Telegraph that William and Kate would like to give the little ones time to adjust before moving them into another home. In addition, the children are also mourning the loss of their beloved great-grandmother, whom they affectionately called "Gan-Gan."

"They will want as little disruption to their children's lives as possible right now," the insider explained. "They are very happy right now at Windsor and for the next decade or so everything will be pretty much dictated by what is right for the children."