Here's How King Charles III Is Expected To Change The Monarchy

England's Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully September 8, 2022 at the age of 96. She was surrounded by her family (via BBC). King Charles III, formerly the Prince of Wales, automatically assumed the role of monarch at the age of 73, becoming England's first king in 70 years. As the eldest son of the queen, Charles was named heir in 1952 at just 3 years old, making him the longest-serving heir apparent, according to Time. As the public reacts to the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth, Charles III prepares for his coronation, set to take place after the official mourning period comes to a close (via The New York Post). As noted by Time, Queen Elizabeth's official coronation did not take place until 16 months after the death of her father.

King Charles III commented on his mother's legacy in an emotional statement following her death. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother," read his official statement on The Royal Family's Twitter. "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world." Though everything that will happen when the former Prince Charles becomes king is still unofficial, he is expected to drastically change key features of the monarchy.