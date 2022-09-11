Piers Morgan Doesn't Hold Back In His Opinion Of People Who Criticize The Queen

Never one to sit quietly when he disagrees with something, Piers Morgan has struck out once again following the tragic news of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Though many have paid their respects, some academics have pointed out the hypocrisy from those who expect them to mourn the queen despite her still governing the British empire throughout her reign and during times of turbulence.

Morgan found fault with people calling out the queen's involvement in "genocide" during her record-breaking 70 year reign. He hit back at critics of the late queen on his talk show "Piers Morgan: Uncensored," calling them "clueless cretins" and "historically illiterate." He also spoke about the words from those claiming the queen was responsible for the aforementioned genocide, calling them "disgusting comments from supposedly intelligent people."

This isn't the first time the British journalist has made his feelings clear on matters regarding the royal family. Morgan has long been open about his dislike of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and controversially called into doubt her admission that she suffered from suicidal thoughts. However, he has spoken positively about Queen Elizabeth II in the past, tweeting earlier this year, "I feel so sorry for the queen ... She's 95, and deserves so much better."

Morgan also stated that "a little piece of us all died with her" in reference to the queen's death on his talk show.