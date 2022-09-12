Prince Andrew's Attendance At The Queen's Funeral Is Going To Cause Controversy

Prince Andrew, the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, is slated to take a "central role" in today's funeral for the Queen according to inside sources (via Daily Mail). As the royal family attempts to unite as one during their time of mourning, these same sources say it would have been "out of the question" for Prince Andrew to be excluded, even in light of his now-infamous association with sex offender and trafficker Jeffery Epstein.

Earlier this year, Prince Andrew settled a lawsuit brought against him by Virginia Giuffre, a woman who says Prince Andrew raped her when she was an underage victim of Epstein's (via The New York Times). The amount of money to be paid to the Giuffre in the settlement was not disclosed to the public. Since this highly publicized court case, Prince Andrew has been far from the public eye.

Even so, he is expected to be in the funeral procession, walking directly behind his mother's coffin as her body is carried from Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland.