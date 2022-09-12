Body Language Experts Discuss Whether Meghan Markle's Viral Hug Was Genuine - Exclusive
One of the more poignant moments to come out of the reunion of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Prince William and Kate Middleton was that hug. Of course, we'll be buzzing about the body language differences between the two couples as they met with mourners outside Windsor Castle on Saturday for a while, but also, that hug.
In case you missed it, the Duchess of Sussex was filmed embracing a young woman who was waiting to catch a glimpse of the royal foursome, and as it turned out, the moment was more meaningful than anyone even knew. In a clip from the viral exchange, we can hear Meghan thanking the woman for being there and saying her presence meant so much to the family. When the woman asks if she can hug the duchess, Meghan says, "Of course."
In a subsequent interview, the woman movingly reveals she wanted Meghan to know she is welcome in the UK and that was the impetus for the hug. We know she was genuine, but was Meghan?
Two body language experts spoke exclusively to The List and let's just say what they took away from the hug seen 'round the world may surprise you.
Meghan Markle may have needed a hug
Mark Bowden is a renowned body language expert, royal commentator and the co-founder of TRUTHPLANE. As he told The List about the hug, in a photo of the viral moment, he sees "a very strong hug between the two, even with metal barriers in the way." And guess what? The Duchess of Sussex seemed to benefit from the embrace with a stranger, with Bowden observing, "Meghan grips tightly and the other woman has a strong facial gesture of pleasure. A mutual feeling of connection and comfort is there."
Blanca Cobb, MS PSY, body language expert, speaker and media personality agrees, although she notes that at first, "Meghan had a protective stance from the beginning of the interaction with the teen before she asked for a hug." She explained to The List, "Subconsciously, you tend to keep your arms by your side to protect yourself emotionally and psychologically when feeling uncertain. Also, Meghan's shoulders are slightly rounded forward, which also protects herself psychologically. This makes sense, given the controversy of her and Harry's Royal exit."
But everything changed when the young woman hugged her according to Cobb, who said although "the way the teen hugged Meghan kept Meghan's arms by her side and didn't allow her to move her arms to reciprocate a bigger embrace," ultimately, "the hug lasted a few seconds, which suggests that Meghan welcomed the hug."