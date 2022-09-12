Olivia Colman Reveals What She Really Thinks Of King Charles

For portraying Queen Elizabeth on Netflix's "The Crown," Olivia Colman won the Golden Globe for best actress in a TV drama and an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series. Colman played the queen from 1964 to 1990 over Seasons 3 and 4 of the hit Netflix show; Season 5 of "The Crown" will have Imelda Staunton playing the queen. It's no small feat to play a historical figure, particularly one of such renown.

As Colman played the royal, she told Radio Times in 2019 that she'd "fallen in love with the Queen." Colman described the value she saw in the queen as the British monarch: "Many countries don't have one continuum and I'm pleased that we do. [...] She's an extraordinary woman, never faulted."

Of course, there is now a new British monarch — King Charles III. And Colman, like so many others in Britain and around the world, has been keeping up with the news as King Charles began making public appearances as the new monarch. Colman was impressed by his first live televised speech. She said, "From a British point of view, he did it so beautifully. He did it about love, tolerance and gentleness, and that is what she always wanted and she's done," according to the Daily Mail. She also said, "I think he's going to do a good job."

King Charles was at the head of the procession that brought Queen Elizabeth's coffin to Edinburgh's St. Giles Cathedral where a service of thanksgiving was held, per NBC News.