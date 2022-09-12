The Touching Way Kate Middleton's Brother Paid Tribute To The Queen

Even before Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, married into the royal family, she lived a rather charmed life as her family owned a successful party planning business (via Town And Country). While Kate's marriage into the royal family was not expected by her family, her parents, along with her two siblings, Pippa and James Middleton, have taken being royal-adjacent in stride.

Pippa has been in the spotlight following her sister's royal wedding, while her brother James has largely stayed out of the public eye. However, following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, James sent out a heartfelt message in honor of the late monarch.

James took to Instagram on September 11 to honor his wife, Alizee, on their first wedding anniversary, and also made a sweet reference to Queen Elizabeth. James posted a beautiful shot of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip with a caption that read, "Today is our 1st wedding anniversary however it doesn't seem right to celebrate while mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II."

The post continued, "Instead I'm sharing a photo of the marriage of the Queen & the Duke of Edinburgh on their wedding 74 years ago." He finished with, "To my darling Alizee I look forward to sharing as many with you in our lifetime."

The pair tied the knot last year in a ceremony surrounded by friends and family.