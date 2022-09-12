Jena Malone Gets Real About Adult Adoption In Adopting Audrey - Exclusive

Jena Malone is likely a familiar face for fans of films like "Donnie Darko," "The Hunger Games" series, and 2020's "Antebellum," but the actress' resume always seems to be expanding. In her exclusive interview with The List, the actress shared that her character in the new film "Adopting Audrey" represents a larger struggle for women today. "I felt like [Audrey] was a woman I hadn't seen on film but knew really well in real life," the actress told us. "I have family members that resemble her, parts of myself that resemble her."

As Audrey copes with life's financial and emotional challenges throughout the film, she turns toward a new form of support — adult adoption. Malone shared that she had little knowledge of this process before filming began, but understood feeling a pull toward communal involvement the way Audrey does.

"I loved that the script was asking those questions in a very human way," she said. "We can start having other conversations besides self-reliance, how that's not the whole conversation and that we need more community care." Besides dishing on her connection to the script and her character, Jena Malone shared the pros and cons she's learned about the adult adoption process at the film's dramatic center.