Camilla's Mourning Outfit Included A Small Detail Gifted To Her By The Queen
The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II has propelled her son, King Charles III, into the seat of the monarchy, and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, now has the fancy new title of queen consort. Following the queen's death, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla were seen heading to Buckingham Palace. The couple was dressed in all-black ensembles to reflect their period of mourning, and Camilla accessorized her dark dress with two of Queen Elizabeth's favorite jewelry items, a string of pearls and a brooch.
It was reported that Camilla's brooch, a diamond-encrusted pin in the shape of a knot, was a symbol of love and unity and was worn by the queen consort to honor her late mother-in-law. It was also speculated that Camilla may have donned the special pin as a way to remind the royal family that they need to come together during the tough time, per Page Six.
In the past, Camilla had been seen wearing the pin at special events like Commonwealth Day in 2020 and for church services on Christmas Day in 2019. This week, Camilla seemed to honor the queen yet again with another very special brooch.
Camilla's jewelry pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, were photographed at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh as they honored the late Queen Elizabeth II with a prayer service, as noted by People. Again, the queen consort wore a black dress and strings of pearls, and she appeared to pay subtle tribute to the late monarch with her choice of brooch. Camilla had a stunning diamond thistle brooch pinned to her shoulder during the service, and many fans recognized the piece of jewelry as having belonged to Queen Elizabeth's mother. The queen mother would often don the brooch by pinning it to her hat when she attended formal events. When she passed away in 2002, Elizabeth took possession of the pin. The queen later gifted it to her daughter-in-law, Camilla.
The brooch in question features two stems of thistle, which is the Scottish national flower. Camilla has been seen wearing the pin multiple times in the past and seems to be a favorite of hers to wear during her visits to Scotland.
It appears that Camilla is looking to honor the late queen now that Charles has ascended the throne. As queen consort, Camilla will be in the spotlight more than ever, and it will be interesting to see how she helps to keep Queen Elizabeth's memory alive in the coming years.