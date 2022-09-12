Camilla's Mourning Outfit Included A Small Detail Gifted To Her By The Queen

The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II has propelled her son, King Charles III, into the seat of the monarchy, and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, now has the fancy new title of queen consort. Following the queen's death, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla were seen heading to Buckingham Palace. The couple was dressed in all-black ensembles to reflect their period of mourning, and Camilla accessorized her dark dress with two of Queen Elizabeth's favorite jewelry items, a string of pearls and a brooch.

It was reported that Camilla's brooch, a diamond-encrusted pin in the shape of a knot, was a symbol of love and unity and was worn by the queen consort to honor her late mother-in-law. It was also speculated that Camilla may have donned the special pin as a way to remind the royal family that they need to come together during the tough time, per Page Six.

In the past, Camilla had been seen wearing the pin at special events like Commonwealth Day in 2020 and for church services on Christmas Day in 2019. This week, Camilla seemed to honor the queen yet again with another very special brooch.